Flipkart Saving Days sale live in India: iPhone 13, AirPods get huge discounts

Flipkart is back with another sale event in India. Its Big Saving Days sale is live and will continue until December 21. The sale event brings discounts and bank offers on a host of products, including Apple's premium iPhone and AirPods (2nd-generation). Moreover, customers with SBI (State Bank of India) and Kotak Bank can enjoy additional discounts.

Readers must remember that prices during an online sale fluctuate, and units may go out of stock soon in the coming days (or hours).

iPhone 13 price and sale offers on Flipkart

Apple's erstwhile flagship iPhone 13 is available for Rs 63,999, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. The smartphone is available to buy in Red, Blue, Olive Green, White, Pink, and Black colours.

Additionally, customers with SBI debit and credit and HDFC Bank debit cards can get an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 during non-EMI transactions. Axis Bank card users can also enjoy 5 per cent cashback.

It means that the iPhone 13 is available for an effective price of Rs 62,999, though customers also have the option to lower the discounted price with an exchange deal. It is important to note that the value of the old smartphone will depend on the condition of the body.

If you're confused between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, you can refer to our previous coverage. To quickly summarise, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are identical in design and many features. The latter takes better pictures due to a relatively larger camera sensor, and it also offers improved battery life. Needless to say, iPhone 14 will get an extra year of iOS updates, though these changes are not significant, and the iPhone 13 is a good smartphone to consider.

Apple AirPods price and sale offers on Flipkart

Users planning to buy a new (and more affordable) iPhone 13 can also check out the AirPods (2nd-generation). While the new-gen AirPods 3 performs much better, the 2nd-generation model is still capable of offering an immersive audio experience. Additionally, Apple TWS earbuds are good-to-have devices if you use an iPhone and Mac as they offer seamless connectivity.

However, the AirPods (2nd-generation) lack ANC (active noise cancellation), which may irk some customers. These earbuds still offer a great audio experience and are currently retailing for Rs 8,999, down from Rs 14,100. As per the Price Tracker Chrome extension, the AirPods (2nd-generation) were available for Rs 11,999 a week ago.