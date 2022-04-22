Flipkart study shows demand for ACs, coolers maximum in Delhi and Hyderabad

With summers being here, consumers are spending on smart cooling devices like ACs, refrigerators and coolers, among others. A recently released Flipkart study shows that there has been a significant rise in the demand for all kinds of cooling appliances.

The study shows that demand for cooling appliances has witnessed a 25 per cent jump in March as against the same period last year. New Delhi and Hyderabad are said to be the top cities leading the demand, followed by Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The e-commerce giant revealed that during its Super Cooling Days sale, the demand for convertible ACs and refrigerators is gaining traction. The study also shows that customers are increasingly "preferring convenience and customisation as ACs with Wi-Fi connectivity and Self Clean features have also seen a spike of 4X as compared to last summer." The demand for ACs with anti-virus technology, PM 2.5 air filters and dedicated anti-bacterial filters has also increased by 3X over the past year, it is revealed.

Flipkart also reveals that the demand for refrigerators has grown by 3X in the past three months with an increased affinity for features such as fast cooling and fast ice making. "The base refrigerator models have also grown by 4X thereby indicating a higher number of first time buyers and an increase in overall product penetration," the study stated. "In the past 2 year, across households, there has been a rise in the need to store larger quantities of food in refrigerators which has in turn resulted in newer purchase trends on Flipkart."

It further added that there has been a "rise in popularity for independent chest freezers, which clocked a 6X spike in demand in the last 3 months." "With temperatures surging in the North and East regions, demand for refrigerators has seen a sharp rise in March 2022 across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh," the study noted.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice President Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, "The consistent rise in temperature over the last few years coupled with the extended stay at-home is driving the demand for cooling appliances, especially the ones offering flexibility in cooling and storage. As a preferred platform for customers across the country, we are witnessing a rising propensity in consumers to purchase smart appliances offering flexibility in operations while being energy efficient and providing protection against harmful viruses. At Flipkart, we are committed to catering to the evolving needs of our customers and are offering the widest selection through brands, making it available to customers in an affordable manner across the country, thereby bringing true customer delight."

Also read: | Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC officially announced

Also read: | Instagram is removing Recent Tab for some users: What the change means for these users

Also read: | Exclusive: Vivo T1 Pro, Vivo T1 44W to launch in May with AMOLED displays, Android 12 out of the box