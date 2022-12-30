Flipkart Year End Sale to end tomorrow: Pixel 6a, iPhone 13 and other deals you can’t miss

Flipkart Year End Sale will end soon and people who have been waiting to buy devices at a lower price shouldn't miss the chance. The e-commerce giant is giving discounts on Pixel 6a, iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), and other 5G phones. The sale is offering customers good enough discounts on some of the 2022 phones. There are some bank as well as exchange offers too. Here is a look at some of the best deals that are available during Flipkart's Year End sale.

The iPhone 13 is still selling at a discounted price in India and those who have been missing the price on this iPhone can still consider buying it right now. It is no secret that this iPhone is pretty similar to the iPhone 14 series. So, this is still a great performing phone and one won't likely regret buying it. Though, the camera performance is not up to the mark compared to flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The device struggles to deliver in tricky lighting conditions. One doesn't need to worry about the software part because Apple offers updates to most of its old devices and the iPhone 13 is just one year old.

The iPhone 13 5G is on sale for Rs 61,999, which is down from its original price of Rs 69,990. This price is for the 128GB storage model. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 7,991. The device doesn't ship with a charger, so do keep in mind that you will have to spend extra on this. There is also the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G phone, which one can consider buying for fast performance and great camera output.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is currently on sale with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999. There is also a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit cards, which will bring down the price by a small margin. The standard model of the Galaxy S22 series is definitely cheaper, but the Plus variant will offer you a greater overall experience. People can also avail exchange offer too to buy the handset at an even affordable price.

For those who want a good camera in the range of Rs 30,000 can buy the Pixel 6a. In case you are unaware, the device has managed to beat Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro in a blind test conducted by YouTuber MKBHD. This 5G phone was announced earlier this year for Rs 43,999 and its price has now dropped to Rs 29,999 with no conditions. One will also get a great software experience and the latest Android features much before other devices. The overall performance is decent.

The Moto Edge 30 is an all-rounder smartphone, which is priced at Rs 22,999 during Flipkart Year End sale. This Moto phone was launched in India for around Rs 30,000 and interested buyers can get it at a pretty low price. It can offer good enough performance and a clean software experience. If you want a 5G phone for less than Rs 15,000, then you can check out the Samsung Galaxy F23. The device is on sale for Rs 14,999, and Federal bank credit cardholders can buy it at an effective price of Rs 13,499.