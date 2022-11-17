Flipkart's Apple Days Sale live in India: Offers on iPhone 14, 13 and more

Flipkart has announced an Apple Days sale on the platform that offers deals and offers on the latest iPhones. Apart from bank offers, old iPhones such as iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are also available with temporary price cuts. Interestingly, the new iPhone 14 is also getting an offer with HDFC Bank, and customers can bring the price down of the base model to Rs 74,900 from Rs 79,900. A similar deal is also available on the official Apple e-store. The Apple Days sale is live in India and will go on till November 20, the official poster reveals.

Currently, the iPhone 13 128GB storage option is available for Rs 64,999, down from Rs 69,900. Its 128GB storage option is also getting a price cut and it is selling at Rs 74,999. Customers also have the option to lower the current selling price with offers like exchange deals worth up to Rs 17,500. Federal Bank credit and debit card holders will get up to Rs 1,500 as an instant discount. There are no HDFC Bank offers on the iPhone 13.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank users can enjoy Rs 5,000 off on the iPhone 14 128GB storage option. Customers can also trade in old smartphones and get a value of up to Rs 20,500. However, the value will be determined on the basis of the iPhone model and condition.

Lastly, the iPhone 12, which still remains a good choice for some users, like elderly customers, is getting a big discount. Its 128GB storage option is retailing for Rs 55,999, down from the current MRP of Rs 64,900. Federal Bank credit and debit card holders will also get up to Rs 1,500 as an instant discount.

If you're confused between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, both phones are essentially the same, though the latter offers a better battery and slightly improved camera performance. However, the iPhone 13 remains a great choice and will meet most users' requirements.