Flipkart's new exchange program letting consumers exchange their old AC with new one, details here

Are you tired of your old AC and looking to replace it with a new one? Buying a new air conditioner can be expensive and harmful to the environment. However, what if you could get a good exchange deal that allows you to swap your old AC for a new one? To help its customers, Flipkart has recently introduced a new exchange program for used air conditioners on its platform. This program allows customers to exchange their used AC on the e-commerce site.

Users can exchange their used ACs irrespective of where they purchased it from. The program is being rolled out by Flipkart's serviceable pin codes in the country.

Flipkart has reportedly partnered with certified e-waste recycling companies to ensure the safe and responsible disposal of scrap generated. "Over the years, there has been an ever-growing market for re-selling air conditioners which is highly unorganised and difficult to navigate. Through the AC Exchange Program on Flipkart, we aim to simplify this process and address nuanced pain points such as the uninstallation of old air conditioners to offer an end-to-end solution that combines the best value for the product, convenience, and discoverability. At Flipkart Group, it is our continuous endeavour to bring innovative tech-enabled solutions and enable reusability and responsible recycling which are indispensable in creating a sustainable economy," says Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of New Businesses, Flipkart.

So if you are also planning to buy a new AC and want to exchange your old machine, you can use the Flipkart exchange program to get an extra discount. Here's how to use the Flipkart Air Conditioner Exchange Programme.

How to use Flipkart Air Conditioner Exchange Programme.

- Visit the Flipkart website or open the Flipkart app on your smartphone.

- Search for the air conditioner that you wish to purchase.

- On the product page, you will see an option for the Air Conditioner Exchange Programme. Click on it and provide details of your old AC, such as the brand, model, age, and condition, to avail great exchange value.

- Once you provide the details, the exchange value will be calculated and displayed on the screen. Proceed with your order.

- After placing the order, you will receive a confirmation email and SMS from Flipkart.

-Flipkart will then send a trained technician who will contact you to schedule an appointment for the uninstallation of your old AC.

- The technician will uninstall the old AC free of cost and for a limited period.

- On the day of the uninstallation, the technician will verify the condition of the old AC to proceed with the exchange process.

- Once the verification is complete, the technician will provide you with a certificate of uninstallation. Keep this certificate safe as it will be required during the delivery of the new AC.

- Next, The delivery agent will then deliver the new AC to your doorstep. To Verify the delivery agent will check the certificate of uninstallation provided by the technician.

- If the checks match, the delivery agent will deliver the new AC, and the old AC will be picked up and taken away by the delivery agent.

