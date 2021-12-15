Flipkart's Shopsy to start offering groceries in 700 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and more

Flipkart's social commerce app Shopsy announced that it has offered groceries in over 700 cities. A new grocery category has been added to the Shopsy app. The app will cater to consumers in close to 700 cities spanning over 5800 pincodes. The company said in a statement that the Shopsy app will host over 6000 products across 230 categories including staples, FMCG dry groceries and more. It would include practically all the items that are listed in Flipkart grocery.

Talking about the latest development, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth, Flipkart, said, "Over the last six months Shopsy has become one of the top social commerce platforms in the country. Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike. We have been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months. We are happy to announce that we have achieved best in class cost structure which makes us confident of scaling grocery on Shopsy. Our core focus will be to bring benefits of community commerce to Indian consumers. We believe this model can solve challenges such as small ticket buying, assisted buying, instant delivery etc. leveraging resellers who act as a conduit between us and end-users."

Shopsy will let users buy fruits, vegetables, dryfruits, flours, pulses and various other products. Users can combine orders for multiple individuals in their network. Users can get a flat 5 per cent commission margin that will directly be credited to the linked bank account as well as enjoy up to 50 per cent savings. Shopsy has its fulfilment centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune will be leveraged by the company. These centres ensure that the products are of good quality. They also make sure that products are traceable from raw materials until they reach the consumer, without losing their freshness.

Flipkart is all set to take on the grocery giants including JioMart, BigBasket and Google-backed Meesho. The company had launched Shopsy in India in July 2021. The app is currently available to Android users only and has managed to clock 10 million downloads on Google Play.