Focus on family, health, AI, and climate change: Bill Gates on what he wants to do in 2023

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during his 11th AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit revealed his plans for 2023, and many other things like the phone he uses, whether he is involved in Microsoft's future product planning, and more. Gates also shared his thoughts on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, metaverse, and more there future.

One of the Reddit users asked Gates about his plan for the year 2023. To which the Microsoft co-founder said that his target will primarily be on family and friends and then health, climate innovation, and AI advances. "First being a grandfather. Second being a good friend and father. Third progress in health and climate innovation. Fourth, helping to shape the AI advances in a positive way," Gates wrote answering the Reddit user.

Furthermore, Gates also believes that AI has a vast scope and can prove to be revolutionary. "AI is the big one. I don't think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary but AI is quite revolutionary," he wrote on Reddit. "Most of my time is on innovations like helping pregnant women know if they need to get to a hospital in advance (the ultrasound work I mentioned in my end of the year letter). Malnutrition and anemia and also important areas we see a lot of promise in right now," the billionaire added.

Another Reddit user asked if there could be an ethical billionaire. To which Gates said, "being rich can easily make you out of touch. The incentive to create new companies is still a good thing I think. Even if taxes go up I still wouldn't ban anyone from being worth a billion but that is just one opinion. I have been very lucky."

He also shared some interesting facts about the gadgets that he uses during his everyday life. Gates said that he doesn't use Microsoft foldable instead he relies on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for his everyday life. He also talked about his heavy dependency on some of the software products from Microsoft including Outlook. "I have a Samsung Fold 4 which JY Lee the Chairman of Samsung gave me when I saw him in South Korea to update my Fold 3. Of course I use Outlook and a lot of Microsoft software on it. The screen size means I don't use a tablet but just the phone and my portable PC - a Windows machine," he wrote on Reddit.

Another user on Reddit asked him if he is still involved in product planning for Microsoft. To which Gates said, "Microsoft involves me in some of the research and product plans. I really enjoy working with Satya (CEO Satya Nadella) and his teams. I am not up to date on their hardware roadmap. My desktop PC is Windows Surface Studio which is great. I also love the whiteboard Surface Hub and we have a lot of those in the office."

