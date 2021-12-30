Food delivery app management asks senior engineers and CEO to make deliveries, employees furious

US-based food-delivery app DoorDash is asking all its non-delivery staff to deliver food at least once a month. The company has not exempted even CEO Tony Xu from delivering food once a month. It has been reported that DoorDash had a program called WeDash when the company was founded. However, the company is now reintroducing the program for its San Francisco based employees and the employees are not very happy about it.

An engineer who works with DoorDash and takes home a yearly salary of $400,000 posted on a social media platform for techies called Blind about DoorDash's new policy. He wrote that DoorDash is bringing back the WeDash program. The employees will have to "dash" a month and will be "tracked in performance reviews". He seemed rather furious about the whole thing and wrote that he didn't sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.

While another user who also works for the same company had different views about delivering food packets. He wrote, " It wasn't against my interests. I voluntarily signed up. I'm young, healthy, unlikely to be at risk from covid. Why not help deliver food and stuff to those who were stuck at home? The $ was negligible (not even noticeable compared to TC or investment swings), but the internal karma / feel-good feelings more than made up for it."

MarketWatch had also confirmed that DoorDash had informed its employees of reinstating the WeDash program from January. The company looks upon it as a philanthropic effort to feed the people in need and address hunger. The spokeswoman of the company says that the program would add choices for employees who will not be able to deliver food packets once a month. DoorDash had also claimed that it was reinstating the program because it wants the employees to step into the shoes of the delivery executives and address the problems they face. The report further states that the money earned by the employees for delivering food packets will be sent to non-profit organisations.

DoorDash has been lauded by users for its new WeDash program. A user had called the company's new move as a "fantastic push from leadership to become more customer-centric". He said that the new step would increase attrition for the employees that do not care about the company's mission but only care about the paycheck.