For lot of Indians, iPhone stops charging at 80 per cent, and here is the reason

If you're staying in Delhi or parts of Northern India, it is possible that your iPhone may have flashed a heating warning this year. It is also possible that your iPhone may have stopped charging to 100 per cent capacity on days when the temperature outside was over 40 degrees. If you have experienced this battery issue, Apple explains that its software tweaks stop the charging process to preserve the unit. In a post titled, 'If your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch gets too hot or too cold', the company explained some dos and don'ts to extend the iPhone's battery life.

Apple indicates that iPhones will work without any charging issues, where the ambient temperature is between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius. It notes, "Low- or high-temperature conditions might cause your device to change its behaviour to regulate its temperature. Using an iOS or iPadOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life".

If your iPhone fails to charge fully, Apple says it might limit charging above 80 per cent, as the battery gets "slightly warmer while it charges". The company highlights, "Your iPhone will charge again when the temperature drops. Try moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location".

iPhone and iPod users should also check their battery health within Settings to learn more about the battery unit. If you've enabled the 'Optimised Battery Charging' feature, the iPhone may charge slowly after attaining 80 per cent juice to preserve the battery aging. The company says the iOS also learns users' charging routines. "Optimised Battery Charging is active only when your iPhone predicts that it will be connected to a charger for a long period of time," it explains.

Notably, information regarding users' charging routines is stored only on your iPhone, and the data isn't included in backups and isn't shared with the company.