Ford fires 3,000 employees as part of restructuring

Ford is the latest company to lay off thousands of its employees. In the past two months, several big tech giants have sacked a lot of workers to save some costs. Ford has now laid off around 3,000 employees and contract workers, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. This is not at all surprising considering companies are sacking people in the name of restructuring teams. The experts, however, say that the world is actually fearing the recession storm which is believed to hit soon, which is the reason why companies are taking measures and saving some costs.

Ford is a US-based car firm, which has reportedly sacked a lot of staff members based in the US, Canada, and India as well. According to the cited source, Ford has sent an email to its employees to inform them who were all affected and are being sacked. The report suggests that around 2,000 people who have salaried jobs in Dearborn, Michigan, will get affected.

Furthermore, around 1,000 employees who were hired on a contract basis with outside agencies, will be affected. The report claims that the company has laid off people as part of a broader restructuring to "sharpen the car company's focus on electric vehicles and the batteries that power them."

In an email, which was signed by Executive Chair Bill Ford and Chief Executive Jim Farley, Ford said that the company has plans to make changes in the way they work and it wants to redeploy resources as it is "embracing new technologies that weren't previously core to its operations."

The email also reportedly mentioned that the job cuts will be effective from September 1. "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," the internal message said.

The cited source also reported that the company's executive said that Ford has too many employees and that the current workers are not specialized in some areas where they are looking to transition. The new portfolio will reportedly include electric, software-laden vehicles. He reportedly said that Ford is planning to reduce expenses by cutting about $3 billion on an annual basis by 2026. The company has set an aim to achieve a 10 percent pretax profit margin by the mentioned year, which is up by 7.3 percent from last year.

