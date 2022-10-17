Forget 5G, these 4G Jio plans offer free Netflix, unlimited calls and much more

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata -- but users living in other cities need to wait until next year to get 5G network connectivity. Currently, Jio is offering 5G services under its Welcome Offer to eligible users. The telecom operator hasn't launched any 5G plans yet, and users in the 4 cities are able to access 5G with 4G plans. Reliance Jio currently offers a range of 4G plans with different benefits.

There are Jio plans that offer unlimited calls, data bundled with free Netflix. There are also plans that offer free Amazon Prime Video subscriptions and also Disney+ Hotstar. Recently, Jio removed Hotstar subscriptions from 12 of its prepaid plans. Here, let's take a quick look at Jio plans that offer a Netflix subscription for free of cost.



Jio 4G plans with free Netflix subscription

Jio Rs 399 plan: The 4G postpaid plan offers a total of 75 GB of data for the first billing cycle, followed by Rs 10 per GB. In addition, it offers 100 SMS a day, unlimited voice calls, and Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.



Jio Rs 599 plan: This plan includes 200GB of data rollover and 100GB of data for a flat rate of Rs 10 per GB after that. Along with a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, the family plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and an extra Jio SIM.



Jio Rs 799 plan: With a total data benefit cap of 150GB, this plan offers data rollover of 200GB and two more Jio SIMs under the family plan after that for Rs 10 per GB. In addition to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day, it also provides free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.



Jio Rs 999 plan: This plan offers a total data of 200GB with Rs 10 for 1GB thereafter this plan includes 3 Jio sims under the family plan. And yes, the unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.



Jio Rs 1,499 plan: This is the most expensive postpaid plan offered By Jio. It includes 300 GB of data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB and a data rollover of 500GB. It also offers subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the plan offers international calls in selected cities and yes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Indian networks.