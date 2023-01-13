Forget ChatGPT, this AI tool can edit, paint anthing you want it to



Forget ChatGPT, the AI tool that has probably replaced Google in your life, because OpenAI has another new system called Dall-E, which can easily replace the photo editors and painters in your life. Dall-E is capable of painting anything you can imagine simply by following a natural language description. Not only can it make changes or edit an uploaded or generated image, but it can also create an original image in any aspect ratio. This process is called Outpainting by the OpenAI team.

"More than one million people are using DALL·E, the AI system that generates original images and artwork from a natural language description, as a creative tool today. Artists have already created remarkable images with the new Outpainting feature, and helped us better understand its capabilities in the process," the company said in a blog post.

How to use Dall-E?

Using Dall-E is incredibly easy. Simply open the website on your desktop's browser and log in using your Gmail account or another account you have. Once logged in, you can write your commands and let the AI tool do the rest.

How to generate images on Dall-E?

Unlike other photo editing tools, you don't have to worry about creating layers or setting aspect ratios. Just describe the image you want Dall-E to create and you will be in for a surprise. For example, I asked Dall-E to create an image of a Shih Tzu puppy driving a luxury car, and to my surprise, it created exactly what I had envisioned. I also asked it to create a Madhubani painting depicting heartbreak and sadness, and again, it exceeded my expectations. It even created paintings in different forms of art that looked stunningly real. It was hard to tell if a human mind or computer was behind them.

If you have a creative mind, you can imagine the wildest of things and ask the AI tool to create the image accordingly. Not just paintings, you can also direct the AI to create a 3D image or a sculpture of something that is beyond one's imagination.

Apart from being incredibly accurate, the AI tool is also incredibly fast. Irrespective of how difficult your command is, Dall-E will present the image before you in less than a minute. This also makes me wonder if people will ever use Google again to look for images.

Now if you want to edit an existing image, you can do that too. For instance, you can upload your picture and ask Dall-E to create a collage or turn it into an anime. Whatever suits your imagination.

So, whenever you need a photo edited or a painting created, don't hesitate to give Dall-E a try. It's sure to exceed your expectations.