Forget iPhone 13, now you can get iPhone 14 for under Rs 60,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works 

For the first time since its launch, the Apple iPhone 14 has received a price cut. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 2500 on Flipkart. Interestingly, the iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 79,900 in September this year. However, the device is now listed at Rs 77,400 on Flipkart. This price is not inclusive of any bank offer or exchange offer. However, if you have an old smartphone to trade in and an HDFC bank card, you can get the device for less than Rs 60,000.

Here is how the deal works

The iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 77,400 on Flipkart, this is the lowest the device has been priced ever since its launch. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. Furthermore, HDFC bank card holders can also get a cashback of Rs 5000 on the smartphone. So this further brings the price down to Rs 72,400. Now, if you have an old iPhone like the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 12, you can get up to Rs 19,000 as exchange value. The said value can also be more than that if your phone's condition is good and the price also depends on the battery health. You could also trade in your old Android phones, but you will get more money if your old phone is an iPhone.

iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and comes with 1200-nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 14 features dual rear cameras which include a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For video recording, it has support for Dolby Vision.

