Forget prepaid, these postpaid plans from Airtel are offers unlimited calling, data and OTT benefits

Telecom operators offer a variety of services across both prepaid and post-recharge plans to give users the best of services. While prepaid recharges are convenient and offer more options, postpaid recharges allow users to use unlimited data and make them pay for only the amount they have used. But one thing which is fading away from prepaid and makes postpaid a stronger contestant is OTT subscription and multiple connections. Airtel which is one of the leading telecom operators in India offers OTT subscriptions to select prepaid plans but offers free OTT bundle to almost all plans.

Airtel postpaid users can enjoy unlimited calling and unlimited internet with OTT benefits. And bonus, that postpaid connection doesn't stop services if the recharge date is exceeded. On the contrary, a prepaid connection halts services like SMS and daily data if the validity ends.

Let's take a detailed look at all the Airtel postpaid plans which offer unlimited calling, internet, daily SMS quota, OTT bundle and added benefits.

Airtel postpaid plans with OTT benefits

Rs 499 plan: With the monthly rental, this postpaid plan offers 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. The added benefits include Amazon Prime Video membership for 6 months and 1 year Disney Plus Hotstar mobile subscription for free. Users also get Handset protection which detects and removes malware and other such threats.

Rs 999 plan: Users will get 3 free add-on regular voice connections for family members, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 100GB monthly data (plus 30GB for every addon) with rollover up to 200GB. The OTT bundle includes 6 months of Amazon Prime membership and Disney Plus Hotstar mobile for 1 year. Additionally, this plan includes handset protection and Wynk premium.

Rs 1199 plan: This postpaid plan will include 3 free add-on regular voice connections for family members along with unlimited calling 100 SMS per day, 150GB monthly data (plus 30GB for every addon) with rollover up to 200GB. This pack includes an OTT subscription of Netflix basic monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months and Disney Plus Hotstar mobile for 1 year.

Rs 1499 plan: This platinum plan offers 4 free add-on regular voice connections for family members along with unlimited calling 100 SMS per day, 200GB monthly data (plus 30GB for every addon) with rollover up to 200GB. The OTT bundle includes Netflix Standard monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months and Disney Plus Hotstar mobile for 1 year. Additionally, it also includes handset protection and Wynk premium.

Significantly postpaid users get monthly invoices billed basis on the plan they subscribed for and the internet data they used.



