Forgot Gmail password? Google Chrome lets you find it very easily

People these days are part of innumerable social media platforms. Gmail, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and the list goes on and on. The more social media platforms you are on, the more you will need to remember complicated passwords. It sometimes gets impossible to recall passwords for each of the platforms and that can lock you out of the account.

To get access back to the account, you will need to reset the password, which is quite a cumbersome process. What can you do to regain access to the account without wasting time resetting the password? Google Chrome is here at your rescue.

Chrome offers a setting that shows all your account IDs and passwords. It is called Autofill. Notably, to use this option at its best, you should have saved your ID and password to the browser earlier. Now, let's take a look at how the Autofill feature works and how you can use Chrome to find the password you do not remember.

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser on your desktop or mobile phone.

Step 2: On the right corner of the website, you will find the Settings option. Click on it.

Step 3: Next, click on the Autofill option shown at the extreme left corner of the screen.

Step 4: Then click on the first option Passwords.

Step 5: There you will be able to see all the account passwords you have stored in Chrome.

Now, you can simply click on the password visibility icon and then click on the three dots or the hot-dog menu to copy the ID and password that you forgot.

Notably, if you did not save the password on Chrome in the past, then the only way to regain access to your account is by resetting it.

