Former Apple employee alleges she was fired after complaining against employee who sent her death threats

A former Apple employee has alleged that the Cupertino-giant did nothing to protect her from a colleague who gave her death threats. She alleged in her complaint that Apple demoted her and then eventually fired her after she filed multiple charges against the employee. Jayna Witt, joined Apple as a patent attorney in 2006. Witt, who was romantically involved with her colleague, said that he once threatened to kill her, her dog and her children.

Jayna Richardson Witt filed a case against Apple in California alleging that the company fired her when it came to know about her "domestic abuse status". She has alleged that she was denied opportunities and stalling her growth in the company. Witt is now seeking compensation for economic losses and emotional distress. Apple has not responded to Witt's allegations yet.

Witt had spent close to fifteen years with the company. She joined Apple in 2006 as a patent attorney. Witt then got romantically involved with another employee, Ted, who later turned out to be abusive and threatened to kill her with guns. When she complained against him multiple times, Apple allegedly demoted her and later terminated her services.

The former Apple employee has also accused the company of favoring white men in her complaint filed on December 20 in state court in San Mateo, California.

Witt, in a blog post, has shared the account of how her colleague-turned-partner, Ted, not only abused her physically but also threatened to delete her data. It was only when her professional career was getting hampered, that she decided to approach her manager at Apple.

"My manager said if I didn't contact Employee Relations, she would. Though I am sure it sounded like a fictional psychological thriller, I frantically explained to Employee Relations that I was being threatened and domestically abused by another employee, and I described what was happening on my devices. I begged my representative to investigate without revealing me as the source of the complaint," she stated in the blog post.

However, Witt's complaint fell on deaf ears. The employee relations team asked her to get in touch with the local police if she felt her life was in danger.

Witt further revealed that Apple did not take action for the longest time. However in 2021, In August 2021, Apple closed the investigation—and officially reprimanded her with a memo in her personnel file. I was censured for allowing a personal relationship to interfere with my work, not adequately securing my devices and accounts, and being unprofessional during the investigation," she added.

Witt's former colleague Ted is still working at Apple as a lawyer.

