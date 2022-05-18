Former Apple employee who quit over return-to-office policy is now joining Google

An Apple employee recently resigned after the iPhone 13 maker made it compulsory for employees to work from the office. Ian Goodfellow, who oversaw machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple, resigned citing the lack of a flexible work environment and policies. Goodfellow has now reportedly joined Google days after his exit from Apple.

According to a Bloomberg report, Goodfellow has joined Alphabet Inc.'s Deepmind division. "Goodfellow's jump to Google is a coup for the DeepMind division, which is bringing him on as an individual contributor, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the hiring isn't yet public. Goodfellow is known as one of the foremost machine learning researchers, and the move is a reunion of sorts," the report added.

Google is said to have laxer policies when it comes to working from the office. While Apple did want employees to work from the office for three days a week, the company has now put its decision on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Goodfellow joined Apple in March 2019 as the "Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group." The computer scientist previously interned in Google's Software Engineering team in 2013. A 9to5Google report also stated that Goodfellow joined Google Brain as a "Senior Research Scientist" before leaving in March 2016.

Goodfellow led the team of engineers working on autonomous technology at Apple. The team developed a system that gave Google Maps the ability to automatically transcribe addresses from Street View car photos. Goodfellow is also known for inventing generative adversarial networks or GANs, which can be used to create deepfakes.