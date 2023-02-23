Former Facebook and Google employees are working for ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, details here

Ever since ChatGPT was made available for public, the AI chatbot made headlines for responding to all questions in a human-like manner and being capable of composing poetry, writing essays, write code, and so on. Gradually, people put ChatGPT to various tests and it passed in most with flying colours. The company behind the viral chatbot, OpenAI, was founded in 2015. However, as per recent reports, OpenAI has employed dozens of former Google and Facebook employees. Not only this, employees who have earlier worked with Amazon and Apple are also a part of the OpenAI team.

Former Facebook and Google employees join OpenAI

As per a report in Business Insider, recently released data indicates that OpenAI currently has around 59 ex-Google employees and 34 former Meta employees. The report further states that various ex-Amazon and Apple employees are also a part of the company. The report also mentions how OpenAI's leadership team primarily consists of top tech workers who have earlier worked with Meta, Google and Apple.

OpenAI's inception

As per reports, OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Sam Altman and Elon Musk were among the founders of the company.

Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies. In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft has also strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release.

OpenAI has since its inception developed several AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL.E. Both are quite popular today and are being used across the world.

OpenAI and Bain's recent partnership

On Wednesday, Bain & Company announced its strategic partnership with OpenAI. The management consultancy firm said that they will put AI to use in their day-to-day operations. A press release by the company stated that Bain will be embedding AI in its client operations and will also use AI for various other tasks.

Talking about the company's alliance with OpenAI, Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner Manny Maceda said, "AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work, and a moment where all our clients will need to rethink their business architectures and adapt. By collaborating with OpenAI, we're delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realize business value."