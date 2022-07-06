Former Facebook coder accuses Mark Zuckerberg of waving his sword at employees in office

A former Facebook coder has made a strange revelation about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Noah Kagan, who was one of the first employees of the social media company, when it was still known as Facebook and not Meta, revealed that Zuckerberg had a weird habit of waving a Katana sword around in the office. He revealed in a 13-minute video that Zuckerberg waved his sword when he didn't like the codes and stuff that were put out on the website.

Sharing his video on TikTok about Zuckerberg's sword, Kagan said, "He had some great motivational lines. With love, he'd say 'If you don't get that done sooner, I will punch you in the face,' or 'I will chop you with this huge sword,' while holding a huge sword in up hand. To this day, I don't know why he had that sword." Although facetiously, Zuckerberg, who seems to have a very calm and composed demeanor, used a sword to get his work done.

Kagan also revealed that Zuckerberg paid for the parking tickets of all the Facebook employees, which was appreciated by the employees back then. It was also seen as a good perk when Facebook was still under-development. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kagan, who joined the company in 2005, spoke about Zuckerberg's sword. He shared a detailed account of an event in his 2014 book "How I Lost 170 Million Dollars: My Time as #30 at Facebook".

Kagan, who is now the CEO of deals site AppSumo, revealed that he was fired from Facebook just 10 months after serving the company. He says that he was let go with a salary of $60,000 and a 0.1 percent stake in the company.

Zuckerberg, who does not seem like someone who would lose his temper at a drop of his hat, once threw a glass of water onto engineer Christ Putnam's computer when he was not happy with a Facebook feature he had created. "This is shit -- redo it!" Zuckerberg had screamed and walked away.

Ironically, Zuckerberg, who owns the biggest social media company in the world, is actually anti-social in real life. "He's, ironically, an anti-social person by nature, which is strange given he created a site that helps people connect with the ones they know (and meet new people),"Kagan wrote.