Former Google India employee found she was laid off after her system denied access

Tech companies are constantly firing employees in an effort to cut costs. Google is the latest tech firm to cut jobs. Last month, CEO Sundar Pichai sacked 12000 employees globally. The company started layoffs by firing Google employees working in the United States. Now, eventually, the layoffs are being conducted in other markets as well, including India.

As per reports, Google has fired over 400 employees in India. Some of the impacted employees have taken to LinkedIn to share their layoffs experience and to find a new job role. One of the former Program Managers for Google Cloud recently took to the job search platform LinkedIn and shared how she found out about layoffs. She said that she found that her job role has been impacted by layoffs after her system denied access. The former Google employee also highlighted that she recently completed 5 years at Google.

"As I celebrated by 5 year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did I know it would be my last. Unfortunately, I have been impacted by the recently announced Google layoffs. The "access denied" message on my system left me numb as I was preparing for my meeting just 10 mins away. My initial reaction was of denial, then "why me" and it's now a few days later that this news has finally sunk in," the former Program Manager at Google wrote on her LinkedIn.

"Working at Google was always my dream come true and every day spent here has been better than I ever imagined. As I updated my LinkedIn profile and resume, I realized how much this organisation added to my life not just personally but also professionally. I traversed the most valuable part of my career in the last 5 years at Google - building skills and experience across a diverse set of roles, working with some of the most amazing Googlers," she further wrote in the post.

In the same post, she urged LinkedIn users to suggest if there is any suitable job role available for her. "As I plan the road ahead from here, the next hardest thing for me right now is - how do I make my 6 years old daughter understand why mumma's not going to work. Well that will take its own sweet time... In the meantime, I am looking forward to explore new job opportunities," she wrote in the post.

At the time of announcing the layoffs, Google CEO took full responsibility for people losing their jobs. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here. Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Pichai wrote in the email he sent to Google employees.