Former Google India employee laid off after he received star performer award, says he is speechless

In the past few weeks, Google has fired thousands of employees in different regions, which also includes India. One of them is also a Hyderabad-based man who got laid off by the tech company for no valid reason. Harsh Vijayvargiya, the former Google employee, has penned down an emotional note on LinkedIn, saying that he was speechless after he found out that he is one of the 12,000 workers that the company has eliminated.

The employee asserted that Google fired him even after rewarding him with a "star" performer of the month badge, which came as a big surprise and made him curious as to why the company eliminated him. "My first question was 'why me' even though I was the star performer for the month still why me? And there was no answer at all," he wrote on LinkedIn.

It is worth mentioning that Google has previously clarified that the layoff is based on the performance of employees and some other factors have also been taken into the consideration. In a blog post, Google announced that the company has undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities. Google's CEO has apologised for the decision and even promised to offer severance pay to the impacted ones.

Harsh Vijayvargiya, who got eliminated via an email, says his salary is half for two months and the layoff decision has ruined his financial planning. "I used to have 5-day work from office and was habituated to enroute office daily is now at home. I have a kid and a supportive wife who are always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours. This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to jot down strength and get back to things and now fight back for survival."

Aakriti Walia, another laid-off Google employee who worked at the company as Cloud Program Manager in Gurugram, was also quite disappointed by Google's decision to layoff even after giving it five years of service. She was locked out of the system just before a meeting that she was supposed to attend officially. Walia was also pretty disappointed and was curious about why Google chose to eliminate her.

"As I plan the road ahead from here, the next hardest thing for me right now is – how do I make my six-year-old daughter understand why mumma's not going to work? Well, that will take its own sweet time."