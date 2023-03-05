Former Google India employee says being fired feels like a punch in the stomach, hopes for better days ahead

At the beginning of this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shocked the tech giant's employees across the globe by announcing the company's decision of letting go of 12,000 people. The CEO had claimed 'full responsibility' of the layoffs and had said that the impacted employees will be receiving full support from the company during the tough transition. Since then, various Xooglers (a term ex-Google employees use) have come forward and shared their experiences on LinkedIn.

One such employee is Deepak Jain, who had been working with Google for nearly two years but was impacted during the mass layoffs. Announcing the end of his stint at Google, Deepak took to LinkedIn and said that the current circumstances feel like 'a punch in the stomach' but he is grateful for all the opportunities that came his way during his time at the company.

Ex-Google India employee shares his experience

His post reads, "Today is my turn to say goodbye to Google after almost 2 years. Thoroughly Enjoyed! My role, along with several other Googlers in India, was also impacted by the mass global layoffs. I left behind some of the best people I worked with, including colleagues, customers and partners but will take many with me as friends.

"Although the circumstances feel like a punch in the stomach I can only look back and be grateful for all the growth opportunities and milestones during this time and the role that Google played in supporting them: I worked with a fantastic team of tech consultants, learnt a lot about stakeholder management and project management. I truly enjoyed working in a XFN role which involved working with so many people across different teams and amplified my learning at such a huge scale."

The Xoogler then goes on to thank his seniors for trusting him with leadership roles and said that he learnt the importance of 'collaboration, teamwork, and accountability' from his mentors. He adds, "They have always emphasised (on) the value of being transparent, honest, and communicative with our colleagues, and this has been instrumental in creating a positive and productive work environment. It has been an honour to work under their leadership. I don't know what's next for me but, as Larry Page would say, I'm uncomfortably excited for what's to come."

Google employee says layoffs not based on performance

A couple of days back, a Google India employee's post had gone viral in which he had said that the layoffs carried out by the company were not based on performance as some top performers had also been fired. The employee further added that those who got to keep their jobs were not necessarily better than the people who were laid off by Google.

"Gentle reminder that the Google layoffs, including 450+ in India, were not performance-based. The people who managed to stay (including me) are not necessarily better than those laid off. People I personally know, with the highest ratings and recent promotions, are amongst the ones laid off. And yes, they will add value to your team," the post read.

Google had announced layoffs on January 20 this year. The impacted employees in the US will be getting full salary for their notice period, a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at the company, and bonuses and other benefits as per their respective contracts. As for employees outside the US, they will be compensated as per their country's laws, the company had said while announcing layoffs.