Former HCL CEO says moonlighting is inevitable because IT jobs do not pay well

Moonlighting has become a topic of debate in the Indian IT cocoon. From Infosys to Tech Mahindra, the big Indian tech giants are holding different views on the idea of employees taking up secondary jobs. Amid all the heated debate, Vineet Nayar, Founder of Sampark Foundation and Former CEO HCL called moonlighting 'inevitable' citing the growing culture of Indian start-ups and lack of innovative opportunities in established IT companies.

In a report by Moneycontrol, Nayar cited that moonlighting increased during the pandemic. Employees were working from home and they got extra time to take up freelance gig work to earn more. While some employees did not let their secondary work affect their full-time employment, others took up a second job with competitors bringing the primary company's data at risk. "Moonlighting too is an unstoppable event. You can resist it but you can't stop it. You need to understand the reasons behind it," he added.

According to Former HCL CEO, companies can regulate moonlighting and protect client confidentiality, but they cannot stop employees from taking up freelance or extra work after working hours. He emphasised why more and more employees are attracted to extra work. The big salary gap between freshers, IT companies being more focused on profit than innovation are some of the biggest reasons for moonlighting. In addition, the growing pace of start-ups not only offers employees a second source of income but also space for innovation and ideas.

"For a salary of Rs. 30,000-35,000 where will you stay and what will you do? Especially when employees from tier-II cities are coming to tier-I cities to work, managing expenses gets more difficult. They end up picking gigs outside their jobs to make ends meet, whether it is driving Uber cabs or doing something else," he said.

Notably, pandemic also prevailed job insecurities and for that reason, too employees turned towards taking up extra work. Seeing the ongoing scenarios too, where the economic slowdown is shaking the big tech giants, including Google, Apple and Meta, employees cannot just rely on one income source. But the Tech giants can't compromise on the leaking of confidential data too.

While the majority of Indian Tech firms including Wipro strongly disapprove of moonlighting. The company even sacked about 300 employees found working with multiple firms. Infosys also fired employees who were caught moonlighting with. On the contrary Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani showed his green flag to moonlighting. But only if the employees take permission before taking a side job. However, he did highlight that if employees get into moonlighting without prior permission, then a 'no tolerance' policy should follow.