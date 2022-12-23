Former Meta employee gets peculiar Christmas gifts from the company month after getting fired 

A Meta employee, who was fired by the company a month ago, received a peculiar Christmas gift from the company. The man took to Twitter to share that he received a package which was labeled "leaver" a month after getting laid off. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company trimmed its workforce by almost 13 per cent which is roughly 11,000 employees. Some employees were even after they exceeded expectations in performance reviews.

Matt Motyl, was laid off from Meta back in November along with close to 10,000 employees. In December, just a few days ahead of Christmas, he received a package from Meta with a "leaver" written on it. There was no description on the package but two emojis– one "wow" face and one "sad" face–can be seen jutting out from the package.

Sharing a picture of the package, Motyl wrote, "So... a month after being laid off, Meta sends me a box labeled "leaver" containing "sad" & "wow" emoji Christmas tree ornaments. There was no note explaining this; just a random box for "leaver." Merry Christmas to me.Any other "leavers" get something like this?"

Matt Noyl has worked as Senior Staff Quantitative Researcher at Facebook at Meta for the past three years. Noyl revealed that there was a "peculiar amount of packing paper inside the package". "I guess they feared these rubber Christmas ornaments were going to break in transit," Noyl tweeted.

Some Twitter users suggested that Meta may not have sent the package and the pranksters could be responsible for the same. However, Noyl clarified in a tweet that the package came with the official Meta office mailing label. "Inside the box the reactions were in an intra office manilla envelope with my personal seat ID number and some other stuff that is not publicly viewable." he added.



Back in November, Meta CEO Zuckerberg informed the employees about the layoffs through an email. Meta laid off close to 14 per cent of its workforce, which accounts to 11,000 employees. The company fired people to be more " capital efficient".

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1, Zuckerberg said in an email to employees.



