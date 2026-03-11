Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines partners with Nvidia for gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure

Thinking Machines Lab, the artificial intelligence startup founded by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, said it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia to deploy at least one gigawatt of next-generation Nvidia Vera Rubin systems to power frontier AI model training.

The companies said the infrastructure deployment, based on Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin platform, is targeted to begin early next year and will support Thinking Machines’ efforts to build customisable AI systems at scale.

The partnership will also focus on designing training and inference systems optimised for Nvidia architectures and expanding access to frontier AI models for enterprises, research institutions and the scientific community.

Nvidia has also made what the companies described as a “significant investment” in Thinking Machines Lab to support its long-term growth. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“AI is the most powerful knowledge discovery instrument in human history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia. “Thinking Machines has brought together a world-class team to advance the frontier of AI. We are thrilled to partner with Thinking Machines to realize their exciting vision for the future of AI.”

Murati said the collaboration would accelerate the startup’s ability to develop customizable AI systems.

“NVIDIA’s technology is the foundation on which the entire field is built,” Murati said. “This partnership accelerates our capacity to build AI that people can shape and make their own, as it shapes human potential in turn.”

Murati founded Thinking Machines in February 2025 after she left OpenAI, where she had served as chief technology officer and briefly as interim chief executive during the leadership turmoil in 2023.

The startup has kept much of its work under wraps and has disclosed few details about its long-term ambitions.

It released its first product, called Tinker, in October last year, an application programming interface that allows researchers and developers to fine-tune AI models.