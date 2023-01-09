Former Tata CLiQ CEO joins Meta as head of Global Business Group in India

After firing nearly 11000 employees globally, Mark Zuckerberg headed Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India. Purohit will lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on India's largest advertisers and agency partners.

Meta, in an official press release, said that Purohit will "spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies." Purohit will have the Meta's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him. He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Who is Vikas Purohit?

Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles. He has worked for companies like Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger in the last two decades.

The new Meta Director of Global Business Group in India started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger. He then joined Reliance Brands Limited as Retail head. At Amazon, Purohit lead and built Amazon Fashion. His last stint was at Tata CLiQ, where he joined as COO before moving on to become the CEO. Purohit is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Commenting on Purohit's appointment, Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India said, "Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India's largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country's expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country."

Recently, one of the top Meta executives in India resigned. Rajiv Aggarwal, who served as the Director Public policy at Meta India, resigned alongside WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose in November 2022. Aggarwal played a key role in leading the company's policy-led initiatives in areas such as user safety, privacy and scaling up programs like GOAL to drive digital inclusion in India. He was also leading proactive engagement with critical policy and regulatory stakeholders.