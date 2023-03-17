Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan career advice for 19-year-old, choose an area and stay with it

Former TCS chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan recently tendered his resignation after spending 22 years at the company. During his long tenure, Gopinathan held various roles in management and sales before taking over as the company head in 2017. Therefore, it is not surprising the former TCS CEO values employees' loyalty and time at the company. Here is a look back on an interview he did with Moneycontrol in January 2023, where he offered some job-hunting tips and advice to fresh graduates in the current job market.

Gopinathan began by saying that nineteen-year-olds typically "know better" and they will "do whatever they have to do." He told the publication that it is "important to choose some area and stay with it for a period of time, and not declare yourself an expert too fast and move on." He also suggested that the more time they spend at the company, the better they "understand the nuances."

When asked how TCS managed to retain 1 lakh employees for over ten years, the former CEO suggested that the company backs its own workers when a new technology comes into the market. He noted, "Say if you want to get into ChatGPT, we are not going to go into the market and say among the various people, who can we hire... we look internally and say who is likely to be the most knowledgeable... back them up, give them resources, and ask them, tell us what we can do."

In the interview, Gopinathan concluded by saying that the fact that the opportunity to "do something new" automatically comes to an employee by being a part of the organisation helps the company retain employees. Gopinathan also spoke about using ChatGPT, though he did not clarify what questions he asked the chatbot. He added that TCS was internally "fiddling" with the technology and seeing how the company can use it in "service delivery."

The former TCS CEO is yet to announce his next plans, though he maintains that he's "harbouring a few ideas." About his role as the chief, Gopinathan said in a statement that the "last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation."

Gopinathan has been replaced by K Krithivasan, and the former will stay at the company till September 2023.