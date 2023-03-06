Former Twitter Blue head who slept in office breaks silence days after Elon Musk fired her

Elon Musk promised not to fire any more employees but he, as usual, didn't live up to his words. The billionaire recently laid off 200 more employees, who survived the biggest layoffs at the company last year. Among the 200 employees who lost their job is the woman who slept at the Twitter headquarters and worked round the clock.

Esther Crawford was the one in the viral photo sleeping at Twitter HQ. Crawford recently lost her job despite working round the clock. Days after getting abruptly laid off, Crawford breaks the silence and reveals how it feels to suddenly lose their job despite working so hard. "For those laid off, it can be jarring to suddenly have a piece of your identity taken away — especially if you were truly passionate about the problem & work. It's normal to have a lot of feelings as you rebuild a new routine and plan for the future," she wrote in a series of tweets.

She added that "empathy should be extended to both sides" i.e, people who lose jobs and the remaining employees. "Seeing people who remain at a company after a round of layoffs get demonized for not quitting in solidarity is truly bizarre. Empathy should be extended to both sides. It's hard to lose your job and the people who remain often end up having to pick up even more work," Crawford wrote in a series of tweets. "For the people still at the company it can feel lonelier and scarier after a bunch of people you know and trust are gone. A new normal has to emerge and that takes time as projects, people and priorities shift," she wrote in one of the tweets.

Crawford was among the remaining employees who survived the initial round of layoffs and was overburdened with work. She opens up about the same. In the series of tweets, Crawford said, "After layoffs, roles often change and some people get moved up to replace those who left. For people who were overlooked or under-leveled, the shakeup can give them a chance to shine. If you're one of those people it's okay to shoot your shot. Leaders are made in these moments." She survived the initial layoff at Twitter and was given more responsibility. When she lost her job, Crawford was heading the team that handles Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Lastly, Crawford also said that "at the end of the day businesses are not families - they're teams. The company's needs can change or new directions can emerge. If you're delivering with excellence then you can feel good, no matter what happens or when your time is up."

Musk, since its acquisition, has fired thousands of employees across the globe. The Twitter CEO has warned all the remaining employees to be ready for hardcore work culture or leave the company.