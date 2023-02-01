Former Twitter employees worry about legal trouble as Elon Musk’s company fails to collect their work laptops

After firing more than half of its workforce, looks like Twitter is struggling to collect its resources from the laid off employees. Some employees have come forward and expressed concern over their work laptops that have not yet been collected by the company. The ex-Twitter employees are worried that this could be a potential hindrance to receiving their severance or even cause legal trouble.

What do the Ex-Twitter employees say?

A software engineer from California who was fired from the company in November told Wired.com that his Apple MacBook Pro laptop is still 'sitting in his closet' and the company hasn't bothered collecting it back. Since the laptop was digitally locked by the company, it is of no use to him. "I'm happy letting it sit there and be a brick," he told the publication.

Two other ex-Twitter employees told the publication that they're concerned over the laptops because they are still waiting to receive severance from the company. The employees are afraid that the company not collecting the laptops could mean delays in their severance payment or might even have legal implications.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, a lot has changed. The company's workforce has reduced from 7,000 to around 2,300 people. Musk also introduced a number of policy changes at the company and had altered facilities offered to the employees.

The billionaire bought Twitter in a highly-publicised deal of USD 44 billion and assumed his new role in October 2022. One of the first things that he did after buying Twitter was to fire some of the top executives of the company, including the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. He then went on to fire the majority of the workforce across departments and many employees had resigned on their own.

Twitter's competitor in the making

Some ex-Twitter employees are working on their own version of the platform. In December last year, reports surfaced that former Twitter employees Alphonzo Phonz Terrell and DeVaris Brown are working on their own venture called SPILL. The developers of SPILL unveiled the first look of the platform recently with a video. The 17-second teaser video features a vibrant background with an intriguing background score. A phone is showcased in the middle that runs the upcoming site which appears to be a platform for people to voice their opinion, share images, etc.

The tweet introducing SPILL reads, "Here's your first sneak peek at SPILL - early access begins in a few weeks. Hit the (thread) for some major updates including funding, hiring, and grab your handle if you haven't yet."