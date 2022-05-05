Former WhatsApp executive Neeraj Arora regrets helping sell the app to Facebook

Founded in 2009, WhatsApp was acquired by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, now Meta, in 2014. Time and again, we have seen WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton criticizing Facebook for messing with user data and gaining profit from it. A former WhatsApp Chief Business Officer, Neeraj Arora now joins Acton and says that he regrets helping sell WhatsApp to Facebook. Arora is now the founder of HelloApp, a WhatsApp rival.

In his recent Twitter post, Arora showed his disappointment at helping sell the world's most popular chat app to Facebook. He revealed that Facebook has been trying to acquire WhatsApp since 2012. The first buyout offer, he said, was rejected by WhatsApp, but in the second one the company was tricked.

Arora said that Facebook reached out to WhatsApp for the second time in 2014 with "an offer that made it look like a partnership". The Zuckerberg-headed company made several promises, like - full support for end-to-end encryption, No ads (ever), complete independence on product decisions, a board seat for Jan Koum, own office in Mountain View, and more. Ofcourse, as we can see today, the company didn't live up to most of them.

Meta recently introduced Ads on Instagram and reports now suggest that the company is working on bringing Ads to WhatsApp very soon. The feature is in the testing period for the time being.

The former WhatsApp CBO also said that he and his team made it very clear to Facebook that they do not want mining of user data, advertisements, and cross-platform tracking. And the Zuck-headed company agreed and "we thought they believed in our mission", Arora said. But, Facebook didn't really live up to the promises and commitments.

"Today, WhatsApp is Facebook's second largest platform (even bigger than Instagram or FB Messenger). But it's a shadow of the product we poured our hearts into, and wanted to build for the world. And I am not the only one who regrets that it became part of Facebook when it did," Arora further added.

Over the last few years, Meta has been working on integrating Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and providing users with a seamless experience across all platforms. Recently, WhatsApp added features like sharing WhatsApp status directly on Facebook, something that the core WhatsApp team has always been against.

