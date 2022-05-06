Fortnite returns to iPhone because of Microsoft and it is free to play now

Fortnite is back on the iPhone. But not how you think. No, Apple has not held out an olive branch to Epic Games. Fortnite's return has been possible because of Microsoft, whose Xbox Cloud Gaming service is available on a range of devices. Epic Games has partnered with Microsoft to offer Fortnite on any device that can access the Xbox cloud gaming service — all for free.

Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store after it found the publisher Epic Games in violation of policies. Epic Games, later, sued Apple for charging developers a high commission of 30 per cent on App Store payments. The battle ran a long time between the two companies, but users were at the losing side. Accessing Fornite on an iPhone all this while has been difficult, if not impossible, so Microsoft's cloud gaming service, bringing it back and that, too, for free, is a great respite.

"Monumental news everyone! Fortnite is now available to play FOR FREE streaming to web browsers on iPhone, iPad, and Android via Xbox Cloud. No subscription required, no 30% Apple tax," Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, tweeted, highlighting how the company's partnership with Microsoft for cloud access to Fornite is the best way to circumvent Apple's ban.

Fortnite is the first free-to-play title to be included in Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft said that you just need a Microsoft account to be able to play Fortnite and nothing else. However, it excluded the part that Xbox Cloud Gaming is available only in 26 countries and India is not one of them. But in the supported countries, you can access Xbox Cloud Gaming on any device running Android, iOS, iPadOS, or Windows, provided your internet connection meets the minimum requirements. Games are streamed on web browsers, so you do not even have to install anything on your device.

Microsoft said that the browser version of Fortnite will support touch controls and gamepads, including Xbox controllers and Valve's Steam Deck. But since Xbox Cloud Gaming is in beta currently, Microsoft will evaluate feedback from players and use that to bring more free-to-play titles to its cloud gaming service.

Cloud gaming is believed to be the next revolution in the gaming industry. Not just Microsoft, but all other major gaming companies have their own cloud gaming services. For instance, Nvidia has GeForce Now — which is the only other platform that hosts Fornite in the cloud, Google has Google Stadia, and Sony PlayStation has PS Now. As such, more and more developers are bringing their AAA and other titles to the cloud as it is likely to reach more users because cloud gaming eliminates the need for an advanced gaming setup such as a console or a machine.