Fortnite update brings back Tilted Towers, introduces lovable giants Klombos

Fortnite has come up with a new update that brings back one of the most beloved elements of the game. Its widely popular location, Tilted Towers, is now making a comeback on Fortnite, after a two-year absence following its destruction in a volcano eruption. Of course, there are other changes to the game too, with Fortnite Battle Royale v19.10.

A big one, and we mean literally a big one, is a new character in the game. No, this is not a regular character that players select. This is instead an in-game character called Klombos - a gigantic lizard-like creature that is peaceful in nature. Fortnite has now brought in several Klobos roaming around the island. Players can ascend their tails to get to the blowhole on their heads, then get launched a great distance upwards. This will allow a player to escape a tricky situation.

In addition to the boost, Klombos can also be helpful for obtaining items. Fortnite says that these creatures sneeze out items after snacking a bit. Players can pick Klomberries from small bushes around the Island and throw one near a Klombo to lead it their way. Klomberries can also calm an enraged Klombos and even boost a player's effective health.

The highlight of the update, however, remains to be the Tilted Towers. Often the most crowded drop location meant for scoring good loot, Tilted Towers was shown to be destroyed sometime around the middle of 2019. The new Fortnite update now brings it back with some aesthetic changes. The iconic location is sure to be a hot spot once again, especially for snipers with its clock tower. Those looking for items can also throng the apartments, restaurants, as well as the underground parking garage.

Fortnite has also brought back the Grenade Launcher with the new update. Some tweaks to the weapon will now make it shoot projectiles that explode after their first bounce and fire more directly at your target. Grenade Launchers can be found in Rare Chests, Supply Drops and sharks.

Also, the Crowning Achievement Emote has been updated with v19.10. It now displays more than 99 Crowned Victory Royales, even for those who have already reached more than 99 (before v19.10). In addition, the update brings six major bug fixes, ranging from a patch for Spider-Man's Web-Shooters to Daily Quests not being visible in the Quests tab.