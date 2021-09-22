Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Google WearOS launched in India: Price and specifications

Fossil has launched a new smartwatch in India. The lifestyle brand has launched the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Google WearOS. The smartwatch uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset which ensures faster performance. Fossil reveals that the smartwatch has been unveiled with a fast charging technology that charges the smartwatch upto 80 per cent battery in just 30 minutes. Apart from an improved battery, the watch also comes with trackers including a heart rate sensor, Spo2 tracker, speaker functionality and more.

Taking about the Gen 6 smartwatch, Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer, "We are proud to announce our highly-anticipated next generation of smartwatches. At Fossil Group, we are always striving to deliver increased performance and delight users, working in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, and we are excited by the new capabilities Gen 6 is bringing to our users. Faster interface, less time to charge and upgraded health and wellness features are only a few of the benefits Gen 6 will see as our teams continue to innovate and evolve our smartwatch portfolio. We also know how crucial personalized style continues to be in the wearables space for our design-conscious consumer. Our innovation teams at Fossil Group continue to provide users with the best-in-class experience without compromising stunning design from brands they love."

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch: Price and availability

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch has been launched in two different variants in India. The 42mm dial variant has been priced at Rs 23,995 and the 44mm dial has been launched at Rs 24,995. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Fossil's official website, Amazon and at selected retail outlets starting from September 27. The smartwatch can be pre-booked on the official website on September 25.

The Fossil Gen 6 has been offered in four colour options for the 44mm dial variant and three colour options for the 42mm dial variant.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch: Specifications

Fossil Gen 6 features a 1.28-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 416x416 pixels and a 326ppi pixel density. The watch has been offered in two dial sizes including 42mm and 44mm. The smartwatch runs on WearOS and is eligible for upgrade to Wear OS 3 in 2022. The Fossil Gen 6 is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The company claims that the processor is thirty per cent faster than its predecessor. The apps load faster than the Fossil Gen 6.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with features including a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate sensor accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light sensor.