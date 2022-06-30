Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch made with recycled plastic bottles launched in India under Rs 30,000

Fossil's has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market. Expanding its Gen 6 series, Fossil has launched the Gen 6 Venture Edition. The smartwatch features the classic style of watches but boasts a number of smart features. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition comes with an improved battery life, access to Alexa, new SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and more. The strap which has been used in the Gen 6 Venture Edition has been made using recycled bottles and eco leather.

Along with the watch, Fossil has also introduced a redesigned Fossil Smartwatches companion app, with more features, functionality and improved user experience.The Gen 6 watch and all the other watches can be paired with the redesigned Fossil smartwatches companion app.

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition: Price and availability

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch has been launched in India at Rs 23,995. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition can be purchased from the official website of Fossil and all the Fossil retail stores. The watch is also available globally.

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition: Specifications

Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition features a round dial. The watch is equipped with a built-in compass and glanceable stats that would be helpful in your outdoor activities. Alexa is preloaded on Gen 6 Venture and available to pair with phones running the latest version of Android. It is to be noted that the watch is not pairable with the Android Go edition and the phones without Google Play Store or iOS in supported countries. Users can interact with Alexa through voice input via the new microphone and Alexa's response will be displayed in the readout display.

Apart from the sleep, steps and workout tracker, Fossil Gen 6 Venture comes with a new SpO2 sensor and improved heart rate sensor to unlock more functionality for those working towards their health goals. The SpO2 sensor allows users to track the blood oxygen level in their body. This feature is particularly helpful for people in cold times. The heart rate sensor allows for continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy.

Wearers will come with a redesigned, intuitive display, allowing for a more user-friendly interface. Screens with selection options, such as the app launcher or workout selection screens, now follow the smartwatch's circular design and utilize the mechanical watch hands as pointers, resulting in an easy-read display.