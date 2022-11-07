Founder Jack Dorsey says Twitter will never die, questions Elon Musk publicly

After mass layoffs at Twitter last week, co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey apologized publicly. In one of his recent tweets, Dorsey took the blame for thousands of people losing their job and said "I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that." Now, Dorsey and Musk are arguing on Twitter over changes that the current boss is bringing. Responding to another tweet, Dorsey said that he believes Twitter will "never die".

Twitter user @oranicuhh said that he is waiting for Dorsey's new social media app Bluesky Social app to launch and that he wants to get off Twitter as soon as possible and sees its "unforeseen demise". "@jack — just let me know when to hop on your new app. I forgive you for the unforeseen demise of the thing you created, despite being hella pissed about the reality. it was a fun 12 years. since 8th grade. whew. time to get the hell out of here," the tweet noted. To which, Dorsey replied saying "it def will never die".

Meanwhile, Dorsey and Musk are exchanging some tweets and arguing after the current Twitter boss said that he wants to make the platform "most accurate source of information about the world." Musk also said that he has renamed Birdwatch to Community Notes. Dorsey argued that Birdwatch was a better name. For the unaware, Birdwatch is a new program Twitter launched to combat misinformation on the platform, using volunteers to help determine the reliability of content. "I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name…And "more informative" a far better goal," Dorsey tweeted.

Musk said that Birdwatch gives him "the creeps", but then Dorsey said, "Community notes is the most boring Facebook name ever." To which, Musk replied, "Not everything needs to have "bird" in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds." Well, the fight between Musk and Dorsey seems never-ending.

Well, a lot is happening at Twitter since Musk took over at the boss. He is now the sole board member at Twitter after firing almost everyone, including Parag Agrawal and Vijay Gadde. With the aim of making Twitter profitable and free of spams and bots, Musk last week laid off 50 per cent workforce. However, a fresh report suggests that Twitter is calling some laid employees back stating that they were asked to leave by mistake.

Meanwhile, Dorsey takes total responsibility for thousands of people losing jobs and said, "folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way, no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."