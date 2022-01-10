Foxconn factory making iPhones in Tamil Nadu to reopen from January 12

Apple supplier Foxconn will reopen the iPhone production facility in southern India on Wednesday, January 12, according to government authorities and a legislator in the region where the plant is located. The Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, near Tamil Nadu employed roughly 17,000 people but it was closed on December 18 following protests over 250 workers who fell sick because of food poisoning.

K Selvaperunthagai, a member of the state assembly for the area, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the assembly late on Friday the plant would reopen on Wednesday. According to news agency Reuters, the plant will restart production on January 12 with not more than 100 people and could take more than two months to resume full production.

Selvaperunthagai told Reuters the state government would build a hostel facility with a capacity to house tens of thousands of workers from various industries to address the concerns about standards of dormitories and dining facilities.

Last month, several factory workers at the plant were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning. The food poisoning reportedly occurred at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

"Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area," Apple said in a statement. Reuters quoted Foxconn as saying, "We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously."

The plant makes iPhone 12 models. Apple also produces iPhone 11at India's Foxconn plant and the second-generation iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru. As per reports, Apple makes 70 per cent of the smartphones it sells in India, which includes the best-selling models including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.



