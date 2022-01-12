Foxconn iPhone plant in India set to reopen on January 12 after weeks of shutdown

Foxconn, which produces iPhones in India, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The iPhone plant was pulled up for serving contaminated food to workers, forcing them to live in detestable conditions. Apple had put the plant on probation after workers protested against the unfair treatment. However, the plant is now all set to reopen today.

A shocking Reuters report in December revealed that the workers are forced to live in crowded dormitories without proper water supply in toilets. They were served food infested with worms and the workers were also forced to sleep on the floor in rooms, which housed between six and 30 women. The situation got worse when over 259 workers suffered from food poisoning after consuming contaminated food. Out of 259, 100 of them were even hospitalised. Apple had suspended iPhone production in Foxconn temporarily and put the plant on probation until the working conditions were resolved.

A couple of weeks after the plan with 17000 was shut down temporarily, the Foxconn plant is all set to resume operations from today. As per Reuters report, Apple has revealed that the Foxconn plant in Chennai will remain on probation and would continue monitoring conditions at workers' dormitories and dining halls, along with independent auditors."Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area," Apple said in a statement.

Reacting to the matter, Foxconn said, "We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously." The report further reveals that the plan will restart production with not more than 100 people.

The Foxconn plant in India produces iPhone 12 models whereas the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE second generation are manufactured at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru. Soon iPhone 13 will also join the list of "made-in-India" iPhones. The best-selling iPhones including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR are produced in India. The reports say that Apple makes 70 per cent of the phones it sells in India.