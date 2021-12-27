Foxconn plant making iPhone 12 in India shut for 3 more days, says report

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, following week-long protests after a food-poisoning incident at the plant. According to a report by Reuters, the plant that makes iPhone 12 in India, is going to remain shut for three more days.

The plant was closed on December 16 and was supposed to start operations from December 27. However, this will now happen from December 30.

Earlier this month, several workers at the plant were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning. Nearly 150 employees had to be hospitalised. The food poisoning reportedly occurred at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

The decision to suspend activities at the plant for three more days has been taken by the Foxconn management, a police officer from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, a district in Tamil Nadu, told Reuters. Employees at the plant that complained of food poisoning and other problems in recent months have been asked to register their problems with the state labour ministry, the officer said.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the report. The plant makes iPhone 12 models. Apple also produces iPhone 11at India's Foxconn plant and the second-generation iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru. As per an ET report, Apple makes 70 per cent of the smartphones it sells in India, which includes the best-selling models including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone XR and iPhone SE.

Earlier this month, police detained dozens of Foxconn workers for blocking a key highway in a protest against food poisoning at a Foxconn unit. The highway was blocked for hours in the southern city of Chennai.

This is not the first instance of unrest at the iPhone-maker's plan in India. Last year in December, at a Wistron factory making Apple products workers caused damage of over Rs 437 crore over alleged non-payment of promised remuneration to contract workers, overtime and around 12 hours shifts every day. Apple at that time investigated the issue and addressed the grievances of workers.

"Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation. We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility," Apple had said in a statement at that time.