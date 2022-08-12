Free Netflix offered with some Jio prepaid plans: full list

Reliance Jio is offering free Netflix Mobile Plan subscription to customers on select Jio Postpaid plans. The plan provides access to unlimited Netflix movies and TV shows for free anytime, anywhere on mobile devices.

The Jio postpaid plans offer several benefits, including paid OTT apps at no extra cost. These subscriptions include Netflix Mobile subscription, Amazon Prime Membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and added Jio Prime benefits.

If you want to enjoy unlimited movies and TV shows ranging from Hollywood to Bollywood and even regional specials, then here are all the details of the Jio Postpaid Plus plans.

Jio Postpaid plans with free Netflix subscription

Jio Rs 399: The Jio plan has pack validity with billing cycle and provides total data of 75GB data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and yes subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney+ Hotstar.



Jio Rs 599: This plan offers 100GB Data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB and also has Data Rollover of 200GB. It gives unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and an additional Jio sim card under family plan along with the free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.



Jio Rs 799: With the total data benefits of 150GB data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB this plan gives data rollover of 200GB and 2 additional Jio SIMs under the family plan. Like the others it also offers free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.



Jio Rs 999: Offering total data of 200GB with Rs 10 for 1GB thereafter this plan includes 3 Jio sims under family plan. And yes, the unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.



Jio Rs 1,499: The most expensive postpaid plan from Jio includes 300 GB data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB and data rollover of 500GB. With subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar it also gives some offers on international calls in selected cities and yes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Indian networks.