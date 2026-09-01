Fresh round of layoffs coming at Oracle? Around 10K employees, Indians may be hit: Report

The timing of the reported exercise is also drawing attention because it coincides with Oracle's quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for 11 September. For now, employees remain in a holding pattern as they wait to see whether the budget reduction exercise results in another major round of job losses.

According to the report, managers and teams across the company have been directed to identify cost savings as part of a wider budget reduction exercise. People familiar with the matter told the media outlet that unlike previous restructuring rounds linked to particular divisions or product lines, the current initiative is focused on reducing expenditure across the organisation.

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That has made it difficult for employees to assess which teams or roles may be affected. One person familiar with the discussions reportedly said the exercise was not limited to any one function and could affect employees across different parts of the business. Managers, the report said, do not have complete visibility into the final scope or timing of the exercise.

Neither the timing nor the final scale of any potential job cuts has been officially confirmed. According to people cited by Moneycontrol, employees were initially told to expect possible action around the beginning of September, while more recent discussions have pointed to mid-September as another possible timeline. The company has not publicly announced any new layoffs, and the effect on Oracle's India workforce has not been independently confirmed.

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The report said employees in senior positions and higher salary brackets are believed to be among those concerned about the possible cuts. The uncertainty has added to anxiety among staff as speculation continues over the company's next steps. People familiar with previous restructuring exercises also told the media outlet that affected employees sometimes lost access to internal communication platforms around the time of termination, making it harder for staff to anticipate decisions in advance.

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The reported plans follow a substantial reduction in Oracle's workforce over the previous year. Oracle disclosed that it cut 21,000 jobs during the 12 months ending 31 May, reducing its global workforce by 13% to about 141,000 employees. According to external reports and employee trackers cited by Moneycontrol, the total number of roles affected by restructuring efforts could be closer to 30,000 globally. The company has previously acknowledged that some roles were eliminated as automation and artificial intelligence became increasingly part of business operations.

Any broad-based workforce reduction could carry particular significance for India, where Oracle has major engineering, cloud, support and technology operations and a key share of its global talent base. A large-scale reduction across multiple functions could therefore have implications for employees in several business areas in the country.

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The reported layoffs come as Oracle continues to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence, which have become central to its growth strategy. At the same time, the company appears to be balancing those investments with efforts to manage operating costs and align resources with changing business priorities. Moneycontrol reported that Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has not publicly announced any new workforce reduction plans.