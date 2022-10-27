Fresh rumours say Apple is working on a big 16-inch iPad

Apple recently launched the new 10th-Gen iPad and the new M2 iPad Pro, and the devices are now up for sale. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently the biggest model by the company. But soon we might get to see a whole new iPad with a bigger display. How big? Quite, or so say rumours. According to a report by The Information, Apple is planning to introduce a new premium iPad with a big 16-inch display by the end of 2023.

Apple currently sells the MacBook Pro with a 16.2-inch display. But with the release of the new iPad line, Apple may start the rivalry between its own premium devices -- MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. "The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook," cited the report. If the rumours have some substance in them, we can expect the launch of a new large-screen iPad in Q4 2023.

Many rumors and leaks around the bigger Apple iPad display have been running around the internet for a while. Earlier in 2021, Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg noted that Apple was planning to bring a larger screen iPad with 14 to 15-inch display in one or two years. This year, in June, another report by Supply Chain analyst Ross Young backed up the claims regarding Apple's new bigger iPad. He revealed that Apple would launch a 14.1-inch iPad with Mini LEDs and Pro Motion display next year.

The current iPad Pro with 12.9-inch gives a lot of space to professionals such as designers. But as the saying goes: the bigger the better, at least for some tasks. So, a new 16-inch iPad may give more creative space and a more expansive experience to some professionals.

Given how Apple is adding more versatility and power features to the iPad OS, the larger iPad with 16-inch screen may also compete with some MacBooks. While the chances are that the MacBook Pro, which is a rather specialised computer, may not feel any threat from the bigger iPad, the MacBook Air may feel some heat. This is more so when the chipset in both the MacBook Air and the bigger iPad is likely to be the same M series CPU. For a lot of casual users, the larger iPad may make more sense compared to a laptop, particularly when it is paired with a keyboard accessory.