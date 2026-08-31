From energy to chip fabs: Nvidia CEO calls AI the engine reindustrialising America & reviving local jobs

Gavin, spot on.



AI is bringing manufacturing back to America and reindustrializing the nation after decades of offshoring.



AI is creating demand that drives investment in our aging power grid and sustainable energy, powered by market forces, not subsidies.



AI is creating… https://t.co/pAUYviuu6C — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) August 30, 2026

This surging demand is already generating physical infrastructure jobs across the country. Huang pointed out that "AI is creating construction and manufacturing jobs across energy plants, chip fabs and data centers," while simultaneously spawning entirely new sectors. Reflecting the scale of this expansion, he noted that "$400 billion has been invested in AI startups in the past six months alone."

Advertisement

However, Huang emphasised that physical expansion must go hand-in-hand with civic responsibility. "Builders must partner with communities to build in their hometowns, earn trust and create local benefits," he cautioned.

Framing the current moment as a pivotal turning point for the country, Huang concluded: "We have an opportunity to create lasting benefits for communities across America and help America lead the next industrial revolution."