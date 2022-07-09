From talking big on free speech on Twitter to cancelling $44 billion deal: Musk-Twitter saga in 10 points

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has terminated the $44 billion Twitter deal after making big claims about the micro-blogging site. Musk had said that he wanted Twitter to be a free platform where people should not be restricted from sharing their views, no matter whether the views are in sync with Twitter's guidelines or not. He was also grievously disturbed about former US President Donald Trump's exit from the platform. Musk not only invited Trump to join Twitter again but also accused the company of silencing people by banning them. His inclination towards the Republican Party gave the Republicans a lot of hope about changing policies on Twitter. But now with Musk cancelling the deal, those dreams have gone down the drain.

Soon after Musk announced a hostile bid to takeover Twitter, he lashed out at the Twitter executives and publicly shamed them. Now the deal is cancelled but Twitter doesn't want to let go of Musk so easily. The billionaire and the social media platform will battle it out in court as Twitter will take legal action against Musk for backing out of the deal. Here is how it started.

— Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk as the new board member. But days after the announcement was made, another shocking report revealed that Musk had turned down the offer of becoming the board member.

— This wasn't all. Musk not only denied a seat at the board, Musk launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering $54.20 a share. Twitter took its own sweet time to carefully review the offer and then announced that it was selling Twitter to Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.

— Musk then revealed his plans of making Twitter a better place. He said that he wanted free speech to prevail on Twitter. Musk said he would lift ban on Donald Trump and also invited him to join the social media platform again.



— Musk targeted legal head Vijay Gadde, publicly shaming her on Twitter. Taking potshots at Gadde, Musk said that her decision regarding a news story in 2020 was inappropriate. He followed it up on Wednesday night with a meme that took fresh potshots at Gadde.

— The quest for new Twitter CEO began. It was predicted that Musk would remove Parag Agrawal as soon as he takes over Twitter. Rumours were rife that Musk wants former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to return as the CEO.



— Soon after talking big on free speech, Musk probably developed a cold feet. Barely a week after the bid was made, Musk announced that the Twitter deal has been put on hold. He demanded Twitter to provide deals on fake accounts and spam bots.

— Musk then threatened to withdraw the deal but Twitter agreed to provide all that Musk was seeking.

— Finally, on June 16, Musk had his first ever rendezvous with the Twitter executives. He talked about making Twitter healthy and achieving a user base of one million users. During the session, Musk also hinted at layoffs.

— On July 9, Musk ended a three-month-long volatile affair with Twitter. Musk announced on Friday that he was terminating his deal because the micro-blogging site had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

— Twitter in return said that it is planning to pursue legal action against Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion deal.