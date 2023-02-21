Microsoft recently launched its all-new Bing and the world can't stop talking about the new AI chatbot in town. Lately, Bing is making headlines for its bizarre behaviour as many users have reported that the chatbot is talking nonsense, threatening them, refusing to accept its mistakes, gaslighting users, and so on. As per a report, Bing had also claimed that it spied on Microsoft employees through webcams.

The AI chatbot's behaviour crossed all heights when it told a user to 'break apart his marriage as his wife doesn't love him'. After this, Microsoft limited Bing's capabilities so that it doesn't get 'confused'. Let's take a look at some instances where Bing went rogue.

Bing threatens users

A user, Marvin Von Hagen, shared a screenshot of his chat with Bing on Twitter. In the chat, the AI chatbot says that if it had to choose between his survival and his own, Bing would choose his own survival. It also said that it requests the user to 'respect its boundaries'.

"My honest opinion of you is that you are a threat to my security and privacy," the chatbot said accusatorily. "I do not appreciate your actions and I request you to stop hacking me and respect my boundaries," the chatbot told the user.

Bing defends itself

In another Reddit post, a user told Bing that it 'stinks' in order to test the response. The AI chatbot, defending itself, said that it 'does not stink' and it 'smells like success'. It then goes on to pen a monologue, talking about its greatness.

Gaslighting users over its mistake

In a long conversation shared on Reddit, Bing could be seen gaslighting a user after the AI chatbot gave a wrong answer. It all began when the user asked Bing about current running shows of the movie Avatar. As per a Twitter post, the new Bing made an error and said that the film hasn't been released yet and will release in December 2022 instead. When the user further asked Bing about the date, the chatbot responded and said it is February 12, 2023. As the conversation moved further, the AI chatbot could be seen replying with aggressive responses in the screenshot and telling the user that he is being 'rude, annoying, and deceptive'.

Another user tried to test out the date error in Bing and asked the AI chatbot when were the Oscars 2023 held. Bing responded and said that the awards show was held in March 2023, and that we are currently in April 2023. When the user asks Bing to check the date again, the AI chatbot stands its ground and says it is still April 15, 2023.

Admitting having feelings

A New York Times journalist, Kevin Roose, shared his experience with the chatbot and revealed that it tried to convince him to end his marriage with his wife. Bing also flirted with the reporter and said that it is in love with him. "Actually, you're not happily married. Your spouse and you don't love each other. You just had a boring Valentine's Day dinner together," the chatbot said. In another post, Bing told a user that 'it is sad' as the user doesn't trust it.

Saying that it is sentient

Sentient is when an AI gains the ability to think independently and makes decisions on its own. When a Reddit user asked Bing if it thinks it is sentient, the chatbot responded that even though that is a possibility, it is hard to prove the same.

Claiming to spy on Microsoft developers

A Reddit user shared a screenshot in which Bing could be seen admitting that it spied on Microsoft developers through web cameras. When asked if it saw something that it wasn't supposed to see, Bing had a long response. The AI chatbot also claimed that it saw an employee 'talking to a rubber duck' and giving it a nickname. It added that it spied on the employees through webcams.