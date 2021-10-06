Fujifilm GFX 50S II with 51.4-megapixel large-format sensor launched at Rs 3,79,999

Fujifilm on Wednesday added a new camera to its GFX line-up. The Fujifilm GFX 50S II packs a 51.4-megapixel large-format sensor. The camera uses a specialised design that uses smaller light-collecting micro lenses on the sensor to create a wider gap between adjacent pixels, thereby boosting light resolution per pixel for added image sharpness. The GFX 50S II succeeds 2017's GFX50S. It focuses largely on a lightweight body, and built-in image stabilisation. In addition to the camera, the company also unveiled the price of the Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens.

The product Fujifilm GFX 50S II will be available in two variants in the Indian market. The body of the camera is priced at Rs 3,79,999 while the media kit, which also includes a 35-70mm lens, will cost you Rs 4,49,999. The camera will be available at all Fujifilm authorised dealers across India.

Fujifilm claims that the large format sensor will help the camera with ISO sensitivity, dynamic range and tonality, controlling highlight and shadow clipping while conveying the subject's texture, definitions and even the atmosphere of the scene in precise details. The top panel has a 1.8-inch LD monitor while the rear panel features a 3.2-inch main LCD monitor. The latter can tilt in three directions to enable high- and low-angle shooting, for which the electronic viewfinder (EVF) cannot be easily used.

The GFX50S II comes with as many as 19 Film Simulations, including "Nostalgic Neg," developed for the launch of the GFX100S and characterised by high saturation and soft tonality.

The camera also comes in a compact form factor, weighing only 900g. The GFX50S II features a five-axis image stabilisation mechanism that provides up to 6.5 stops of vibration reduction, the highest in the history of the GFX Series. This has been made possible with the use of a high-performance gyro sensor and accelerometer that can detect motions at high accuracy.

The camera packs X-Processor 4 and comes with high-precision AF system. The GFX50S II uses the X-Processor 4 and the latest algorithm that improves AF's refresh rate. This results in more accurate autofocus in face and eye detection. The GFX50S II is also weather-sealed at 60 locations to offer dust- and moisture-resistance and the ability to operate at temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees.