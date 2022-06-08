Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo with hybrid technology launched in India, price starts Rs 22,999

Fujifilm has launched the Instax Mini Evo in India. The new camera is the company's latest addition to its Instax series. True to its name, the Instax Mini allows users to shoot and enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.The Fujiifilm comes with a lot of firsts such as the print lever, lens dial and film dial. The camera also lets users select shooting effects with the dials and print by pulling the lever. The instant camera supports up to 100 shooting modes.

Talking about the the Instax Evo, Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, "At Fujifilm Instax, we have continually strived to deliver enhanced experiences to our customers. The Instax Mini Evo is a breakthrough product offering by Instax. The camera's LCD screen and 100 varied shooting effects will significantly broaden the photography experience for users. We have combined classic design and advanced features to increase ease of use while retaining the feeling of using an instant camera and carrying the warm hues of printed photographs in one's pocket, offering the joy of creating photographic arts with analog operations. We are excited to add the power-packed camera to our flagship Instax Mini Series."

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo: Price and availability in India

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has been launched at Rs 22,999 in India. The box also includes two 10 film packs of StoneGray films. The product will be available at all leading e-commerce platforms and with authorized offline Fujifilm retail partners. However, Fujifilm has not revealed the exact timeline of when the Instax Evo will be available for purchase.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo: Specifications

Fujfilm Instax Mini Evo classic and compact retro design. As far as the specs are concerned, it is the first Instax camera equipped with a print lever, lens dial and film dial. The Instax Mini comes with 100 shooting effects. Users can juggle between various shooting effects with the dials and print by pulling the lever. To further enhance the user experince, the camera features an LCD monitor on its rear en, for users to seamlessly view, modify and choose the photos they wish to instantly print.