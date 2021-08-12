Future Apple iPhones may come with crack detection sensors to notify users about damaged screens

Using a phone with a cracked display can be extremely unpleasant to look at. People don't replace their screens so quickly because the whole process is quite expensive especially if it is an iPhone screen. It is being reported that future iPhones may come with a system to notify users about a damaged display using a crack detection resistor.

As per Apple Insider report, future Apple iPhones could come with a crack detection resistor that would determine whether there are any cracks on the screen. The report revealed that the technology will also be used in the rumoured iPhone Fold that could be launched in 2022.

So basically when there are minor cracks on your iPhone display that is not easily noticeable, a user may not even think about replacing the screen because a screen replacement costs a fortune. However, these small cracks lead to serious damages down the line. Apple's rumoured crack detection technology would notify users about those small cracks that could lead to serious damages below the surface.

The report revealed that Apple had filed a patent titled Electronic device display with the US Patent. The abstract reads, "An electronic device may have a flexible display such as an organic light-emitting diode display. A strain sensing resistor may be formed on a bent tail portion of the flexible display to gather strain measurements. Resistance measurement circuitry in a display driver integrated circuit may make resistance measurements on the strain sensing resistor and a temperature compensation resistor to measure strain. A crack detection line may be formed from an elongated pair of traces that are coupled at their ends to form a loop. The crack detection line may run along a peripheral edge of the flexible display. Crack detection circuitry may monitor the resistance of the crack detection line to detect cracks. The crack detection circuitry may include switches that adjust the length of the crack detection line and thereby allow resistances to be measured for different segments of the line."

Apple could introduce this feature in its upcoming foldable devices, which is rumoured to arrive sometime in 2022. Apple currently is gearing up to launch its new iPhone series, which is the iPhone 13. The Cupertino-giant is rumoured to launch four models under the iPhone 13 series which is expected to arrive in September 2021.

