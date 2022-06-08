Future iPhones will support USB-C port, here's everything you need to know

Apple hasn't confirmed the upcoming iPhones with a USB-C port but with the EU's new common charger policy kicking in, it is obvious that the Cupertino major will need to ditch its proprietary port in a year or two. All the current iPhone models including the latest iPhone 13 series support the lightning port. In fact, this year's iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 14 series, is also said to come with a lightning port.

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday reached an agreement that forces all future smartphones sold in the market to be equipped with the universal USB-C port. Let's explain the common charger policy and how it impacts Apple's upcoming iPhone models in a few simple points.

-As per the policy, phones, regardless of the brand, will need to come packed with a USB-C port. This means the rule also applies to Apple's future iPhone models, which currently come with the lightning port.

-Besides just phones, the new EU rule applies to other electronic devices including - tablets, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video game consoles, and e-readers.

-EU's new common charger rule is an attempt to cut down on e-waste by making chargers for electronic devices interoperable.

-Lawmakers believe that phones in the future need not come with a charger in the box because buyers will already have the appropriate cable home.

-EU estimates that the new common charger rule will help save consumers 250 million euros per year on "unnecessary charger purchases" and also cut down on around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste on a yearly basis.

-The agreement may not impact Android phones as much as it would impact iPhones. This is because most Android phones have already transitioned to USB-C from the micro USB port in the last few years.

-Apple is one of the few manufacturers that still use a proprietary port instead of USB-C.

-Reports, however, suggest that Apple has already started working on iPhones with USB-C. It is likely that the iPhone 15, launching next year, will ditch the historic lightning port.

- Notably, the new EU rule is designed for devices "that are rechargeable via a wired cable". This simply means that devices with wireless charging support need not feature a USB-C port.

-The policy will come into effect in the fall of 2024, which simply means phones or any other electronic devices launching after the timeline should include USB-C support.

-With the EU's common charger in place, Apple will be forced to ditch the lightning port for USB-C. Though the company hasn't confirmed details, considering the EU agreement, we can expect iPhones launching next year, most likely the iPhone 15 series, to sport USB-C support.

ALSO READ: | At WWDC 22, Apple turns its senior VP Craig Federighi into a superhero

ALSO READ: | MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Air 2020: Air goes premium with better screen, more performance and higher price

ALSO READ: | WWDC 2022: Apple MacBook Air with new design and MacBook Pro 13 launched, powered by M2 chip