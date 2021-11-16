Future of cryptocurrency in India: 5 important things that were discussed in the parliamentary panel meet

Members of Parliament (MPs), industry experts and associations informed the parliamentary committee on finance that cryptocurrency cannot be banned and the next step should be to find ways to regulate it. The parliamentary standing committee met on Monday to discuss the current status of cryptocurrency in India, opportunities around it and the challenges for both the government and stakeholders. The panel was headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, who is also a former Minister of State for Finance.

This was the first meeting on the subject of crypto finance to be convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. Most parties involved in the discussion believe that cryptocurrency is here to stay and the focus should entirely be on regulating it. The government was planning to ban cryptocurrencies around the same time last year but, things have changed then since. The investments in crypto have skyrocketed and it is becoming increasingly popular among youngsters.

Till now there has been a lot of uncertainty around cryptocurrency in India, but Monday's meeting gives us an idea about where things are headed. Here are five important things discussed during the meeting.

Who will regulate cryptocurrency?

Now, it's not a matter of if but when. We will definitely have regulations for cryptocurrencies in India. When and how they are introduced is to be seen. The biggest talking point during the parliamentary panel meeting was who will regulate cryptocurrency? The experts have left the appointment of a body completely to the government. During the meeting, it was mentioned that the RBI could look after cryptocurrencies but, it has previously stated that cryptocurrency should be banned. So, time will tell if we have a new body to regulate cryptocurrencies or the government will appoint an existing body to monitor it.

A bill is not so far

We have been hearing about a possible crypto bill for a long time. It is believed that the government had prepared one before the 2021 Union Budget. That bill included provisions to ban cryptocurrencies. Of course, it has been scraped and a new bill seems to be under work. The same bill was brought up during Monday's meeting. It was said that the government is considering introducing a new crypto bill in the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament. The bill may focus on providing greater protection to investors.

Advertisements are a problem

There has been a sudden explosion of advertisements from crypto-exchange platforms and it has not gone unnoticed. India Today Tech had earlier highlighted how crypto exchange platforms are promoting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as quick money and are luring youngsters into investing them. The parliamentary panel also raised the issue and mentioned that these advertisements were over-promising and lack transparency associated with cryptocurrencies.

RBI is still not convinced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is still not completely convinced about the idea of cryptocurrencies. It has previously voiced in favour of completely banning cryptocurrencies. Even during the meet, the Central bank was sceptical of the numbers presented by the crypto-exchange platforms but said there were other aspects that needed to be taken into account, according to a report by Economic Times. Only a few days before the meet, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that cryptocurrencies are a serious threat to any financial system since they are unregulated by central banks.

Protecting investors is the key

The majority of the discussion was around ensuring investor protection. The representatives of crypto exchange platforms informed the government that there are nearly 15 million crypto investors in the country who have put in around Rs 600 crore in digital currencies. The MPs said that the security of investors' money is the most serious concern for all members.

It's worth mentioning that this meeting was only to gather information from all parties involved.



