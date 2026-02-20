G42, Cerebras to deploy 8-exaflop AI supercomputer in India to boost sovereign AI

Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 and US AI chip firm Cerebras will deploy a national-scale artificial intelligence supercomputer in India with 8 exaflops of computing power, aiming to strengthen the country’s sovereign AI capabilities, the companies said on February 20.

The system, announced on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, will be hosted in India and operate under local governance rules, with data remaining within the country.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Sovereign AI infrastructure is becoming essential for national competitiveness,” said Manu Jain, CEO of G42 India. “This project brings that capability to India at a national scale, enabling local researchers, innovators, and enterprises to become AI-native while maintaining full data sovereignty and security.”

The project will be delivered by G42 and Cerebras in partnership with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

At 8 exaflops, the system marks a major increase in India’s peak computing capacity and a shift to exaflop-scale AI infrastructure, aimed at supporting advanced model development and deployment.

Cerebras said the system would accelerate both training and inference for large-scale AI models tailored to Indian needs.

Advertisement

“Deploying this system in India marks a significant step forward in the country’s computational capacity and sovereign AI initiatives,” said Andy Hock, Chief Strategy Officer at Cerebras. “It will accelerate training and inference for large-scale models, enabling researchers and developers to build AI tailored to India’s needs.”

Once operational, the supercomputer will be accessible to universities, startups, small businesses and government agencies, in an effort to lower barriers to AI innovation across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and education.

The initiative follows a broader India-UAE partnership framework across technology and other strategic sectors agreed during high-level talks in late 2025 and early 2026.